Providence St. Mary Medical Center announced Tuesday, Jan. 11, that the hospital is reserving COVID-19 testing for patients only.
“Like most hospital systems across the country, Providence is experiencing a shortage of COVID testing supplies,” spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said in a news release.
“We are reserving our limited testing supply for the most urgent needs while our supply chain team works with our vendors and public health partners to obtain additional testing supplies.”
Visitors to the Providence emergency department will not be tested unless they are admitted to the hospital, Obenland said.
“We are asking those with mild symptoms to isolate at home and seek care from their primary care provider or urgent care clinic before coming to the emergency department.”
Signs bearing this message will be posted Tuesday at the emergency department doors, she said.
To find a testing site in Walla Walla, visit ubne.ws/3JYd5Fr.
