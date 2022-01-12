Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials said the hospital is again tightening visitor rules due to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19.
Patients will be allowed one visitor only starting Thursday, Jan. 13.
That visitor must remain the same person throughout the patient’s stay and cannot rotate. The visitor may come once in a 24-hour period and will not be able to repeatedly come and go within the same day, officials said.
The visitor restrictions are necessary for the safety of all as the “extraordinarily contagious omicron surges,” said spokesperson Kathleen Obenland.
It is estimated that more than one out of 10 people now have COVID-19, and many are unaware they have and are spreading the disease. More than half of all COVID-19 tests in Walla Walla are now coming back positive, and statewide that figure is approaching 70%.
Exceptions to the one-visitor-per-stay rule are:
- In the Birthing Center, two support people of the mother’s choosing are permitted throughout labor and delivery. Afterward, one of those same people can remain during recovery. The support people must remain the same person throughout the stay.
- Patients under the age of 18 may have two support people, with one of them required to be a parent or guardian legally able to make decisions. They cannot rotate.
- Patients receiving end-of-life care who could die within 12 to 24 hours can have two visitors. Those cannot rotate and must remain the same two people.
- No visitors are allowed in COVID-19 positive or isolation rooms.
- In addition to the visitors listed above, patients can have visits from clergy.
All visitors are required to wear surgical masks fully covering their nose and mouth at all times while in the hospital, including inside the patient’s room. Bandanas, gaiters and cloth masks have been proven not to provide sufficient protection and are not acceptable.
Providence is asking patients and their families to consider connecting through phone calls and video chats as their primary means of communication. The hospital staff has iPads on hand and can help set this up upon request for patients who don’t already have the capability on their personal devices.
