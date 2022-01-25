At Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fluctuates greatly, but on any given day, they occupy roughly a quarter to a third of available hospital beds, according to interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Dumser.
The increase in patients is happening at the same time as hospital staffing shortages, resulting in reduced access to elective surgery, procedures and other care, officials have said.
Hospitals around the globe continue to be in the vice grip of COVID-19, with its emerging variants that have prolonged the pandemic.
Before the virus, many rural hospitals were already on the cusp of crisis or have closed altogether — 181 such facilities have closed their doors since 2005.
In writing for Becker’s Hospital Review, a publication of data and research on health care and hospitals, Marissa Plescia quoted several rural healthcare executives in December who said the pandemic “has burdened hospitals across the U.S., but has especially hurt rural hospitals as they deal with workforce shortages, wage increases and patient volume.”
In Walla Walla, Providence St Mary Medical Center officials are experiencing some of the same issues.
Dumser, in an update published on the hospital's website and social media account last week, said that St. Mary is doing its best to care for the community, and the organization is asking residents to do what they can to protect local access to health care.
The physician started with reminding people that those measures include wearing a mask outside the home and getting fully vaccinated, and he also asked people to consider donating blood.
The omicron variant is more contagious than any variant before it and is impacting Walla Walla deeply, Dumser wrote, noting people can see the number for themselves on Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 data page, updated Monday through Friday.
“The escalation is significant enough that Providence St. Mary recently revisited the protocols that would be used if the hospital became overwhelmed and there were not enough resources to care for everyone, as set forth by the Washington state Department of Health. Gratefully, we are not at that point today,” he noted.
In October, state health officials updated their Crisis Standards of Care guidelines meant to help hospitals determine which patients to admit if they no longer have capacity to treat everyone.
Such triage guidelines are sometimes referred to in the media as “who will live and who will die” standards.
The decision to use the tool would only come at the state level, and no single hospital or region will be alone in such a move, according to the Department of Health.
Dumser noted that much has been made about the omicron variant being milder, “to the point that some people seem to be letting down their guard and their masks. The reality is that omicron is milder for some, but not for all.”
As the number of infected people grows, so does the number for whom this version of the virus is a serious or life-threatening event requiring hospitalization, he said.
“The extraordinarily infectious nature of Omicron also is pulling people out of the workforce for sick leave and hindering blood donations.”
Dumser laid out the hospital’s challenges in the following categories.
Beds and staffing
“Staffed bed capacity is very tight at Providence St. Mary. Across the state there are very few available hospital beds, particularly in intensive care units. This is about both the availability of physical beds and the health care professionals to staff the beds," he wrote in his update.
"We are monitoring this very closely and are doing everything possible to maintain beds in our community. What this means for the average person is that if you become seriously injured or ill and need hospitalization, there may be a long wait for a bed. We will still provide the best care we can make available, but the level of service may feel different.
"Because there are so few beds available in the entire state at any given time, we are only transferring patients to other facilities if there are no other options. If you must be transferred, such as for access to a specialist not available locally in a life-threatening situation, you may be sent to a hospital that is a significant distance away.”
Emergency department
St. Mary's emergency department is, on most days, running at or over capacity, contributing to long waits that can exceed three hours, Dumser said, and officials are asking the community to reserve it for the most severely ill and injured.
"If you have a high temperature, are having trouble breathing, experiencing chest pain or have sustained a significant injury, the emergency department is the best place to go. If you have a minor injury or illness, please contact your provider or go to urgent care instead."
Blood supply
"The national blood supply has been declining for the past several years and is now at an unprecedented low, mostly due to fallout from COVID. Most blood products at Providence St. Mary are used for trauma patients, laboring mothers with unexpected bleeding, and patients with severe gastrointestinal bleeding," Dumser said.
"We need the community’s help to ensure blood is available when people in this community need it."
To register for upcoming American Red Cross blood drives, go to redcross.org/give-blood.
In echoing other health care experts, Dumser said personal behavior is an important factor in keeping the Walla Walla hospital as open as possible.
"You can help by doing everything you can to stay healthy. The best defense against illness continues to be wearing well-fitting masks covering your nose and mouth when you are in public settings, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated. Procedure (surgical) masks, N95s and KN95s offer better protection than cloth masks, bandanas and gaiters. If you become ill, get tested and isolate from others to avoid spreading infection."
COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinics can be found on Walla Walla County's dedicated information page at ubne.ws/wwccovidinfo.
Community support and help in maintaining health care access is much appreciated during this surge of the pandemic, Dumser said.
"We got through the delta surge, and can get through omicron, as well, by working together for the good of our community."
