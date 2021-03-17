Providence St. Mary Medical Center signaled on Wednesday, March 17, two milestones in the history of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Walla Walla Valley and surrounding region.
Tuesday, March 16, was the first 24-hour period that St. Mary had no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since February 29, 2020, spokesperson Kathleen Obenland said.
Secondly, the presence of the illness in the Walla Walla Valley has declined to the point that Providence is closing its drive-thru testing at the end of the month.
In November, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the community, more than 4,000 people were tested for the coronavirus at the hospital’s drive-thru site at Southgate Medical Park, Obenland said.
The last day of the drive-thru test service will be March 31, slightly over a year since it opened March 23, 2020.
The volume of tests climbed over the summer and into the winter, but vaccinations and continuing precautions in the community are reducing the number of people needing COVID-19 testing, she said.
Testing for people with symptoms will continue at the urgent care clinic at Southgate, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, via walk-in or use of the only “Reserve My Spot” option at ubne.ws/3bTyPDi to choose a time. The site also lists wait times.
The same clinic also provides testing for people without COVID-19 symptoms, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., for those needing to test for the virus before having a medical procedure, needing clearance for travel or who have been exposed to someone positive for COVID-19.