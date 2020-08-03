Providence Population Health answers the call to fill health care need

The 1-year-old Providence Population Health Department in Walla Walla embodies the concept of spreading kindness, all to enhance the health of individuals and the community in general.
“It’s a new dawn, a new day in health care,” Manager Becky Betts said. “It’s a paradigm shift.”
The focus, she said, is on prevention rather than just treating those already sick. Remember hearing “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?” This program is based on that practical, cost-saving idea.
The team is made of 10 employees, including nurses, pharmacists, community health workers and social workers.
Two new hires are the community health workers.
“They are the boots on the ground,” Betts said. “They are out on the street, Main Street or the Sleep Center, providing outreach and access to health care where you are.
“A cup of coffee and a pair of shoes provides healing, develops relationships. We know how they love their pets, so we often provide some dog food and conversations.”
The current health care system is expensive and complex.
“Health care spending at greater than 20% of (gross domestic product), is not sustainable,” Betts said.
Prevention has fallen by the wayside in the recent years.
“We had switched to sick care, now it’s more on prevention. We’re looking at social determinants of health, outcomes and health disparities of where you live, socioeconomic status. Healthcare is way too expensive,” she said.
The team helps ease the way through those determinants so the population can improve. It’s exciting but there are always more difficulties. For many people, the factors in health disparities include an accumulation of stressful experiences during their lives.
“They’ve had more lifetime trauma,” she said.
There’s an obvious relationship: kindness and acknowledgement helps keep people out of the emergency department.
“They are thriving. And we’re saving money in the end,” Betts said. “It’s a combination of altruism and practicality, more insurances are paying for value and moving away from fee-for-service. The focus now is on wellness.”
Ultimately, less expensive health care is needed if people focus on staying well rather than just getting fixed up once they’re actually ill.
The team partners with community organizations including law enforcement, emergency services, the homeless shelters, Blue Mountain Humane Society and others.
The four shelter providers in Walla Walla immediately shifted with the pandemic to 24-hour service in order to keep clients sheltered in place and avoid potential exposure to the virus from moving around.
“I’m honored to be in a weekly meeting with shelter providers,” Betts said.
“We check to see if they have enough (personal protective equipment) and to provide education on why masking is important and helping so they don’t feel isolated.”
Help can be accessed through social service agencies such as Comprehensive Health and Blue Mountain Action Council, she said.
“Pop Health is more behavioral health, asking what someone needs and they say ‘Bring me some OJ and a thermometer.’”
COVID-19 has magnified challenges but it’s also brought huge opportunities as the world and the world of health care changes.
“Our biggest feat in five months: the team answered the call from confused and scared people. They are sick and then they’re told to stay home. We don’t want you in the clinic,” Betts said.
So her team reached out to these frightened people, checking on patients waiting for COVID-19 test results.
“We give love and help those who are COVID positive. We follow and help meet needs, including phone calls to check on them. We made about 11,000 phone calls in five months,” she said.