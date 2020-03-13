President, Walla Walla County declare virus emergencies

President Donald Trump announced today that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency as Washington, D.C., struggles to provide Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.
Just before the president began his speech, Walla Walla County commissioners declared a local disaster because of the "worldwide pandemic," according to a news release from Walla Walla County Emergency Management. The disaster declaration was slated to begin at 2 p.m. today, according to a document emailed to the U-B.
Both the U.S. and county declaration come 13 days after Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for Washington.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency for her state last week.
According to Walla Walla County's release, the declaration "authorizes county departments to enter into contracts with Board of County Commissioner approval and incur obligations necessary during the outbreak in order to protect the health and safety of persons and property and provide emergency assistance to the victims of the disaster."
The release also noted that county employees will not be allowed to travel for work outside the county until further notice, and commissioners have asked that all meetings be conducted virtually.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has a dedicated COVID-19 information line at 509-524-2647 to answer questions 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meanwhile Trump, speaking from the Rose Garden today, said the emergency declaration would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility" in treating patients.
Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure some time today before a planned recess.
The virus has swept in alarming ways across American life, sending the financial markets into a dangerous slide and shuttering schools and sporting events and limiting everyday interactions in communities across the country.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.