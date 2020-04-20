Prescott's FirstFruits Farms has three positive COVID-19 cases

Three employees at FirstFruits Farms LLC in Prescott have tested positive for COVID-19, said Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
As of this afternoon, 33 residents around the county have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus; 15 of those have recovered.
Umatilla County reported a total of 27 cases this afternoon, with 12 people recovered.
FirstFruits Farms, which purchased Broetje Orchards in January 2019, is one of the largest employers in the county, annually sending out about 7 million cartons of apples from three packing lines, said Chief Executive Jim Hazen.
The company employs some 400 people year round in the endeavor, and that’s just one reason he took the threat of the virus seriously right away, Hazen said today.
“We’ve been at this for a month. We implemented the best management practices recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for critical industries … we were doing wellness checks very early.”
Among other measures, the CDC's guidelines include social distancing, mask use, extra sanitation efforts and regular monitoring of employees’ health.
Hazen said the company has a special team of workers cleaning surfaces all day long, including the break room and packing lines. At the start of every shift, superintendents ask employees how they are feeling, checking for any symptoms of COVID-19.
As an apple growing, packing and shipping company, FirstFruits is considered part of the nation's critical infrastructure. At its Prescott address, however, it means more, Hazen said.
“We have a community out here; we have a daycare. There are a lot of families involved in this operation. First and foremost, we want to protect those families. We don’t want them to take (the virus) home.”
Keeping families safe was the motivation to jump into virus safety even before Washington state or Walla Walla County issued guidelines, Hazen said.
“We restricted access to our front office. We closed it to vendors. They have to make an appointment now. Ten days ago we started taking the temperatures of our workforce, and we are now requiring masks.”
The company brought in a medical provider to host question-and-answer sessions with workers. Employees who feel at all ill are encouraged to stay home, he said.
“We also have an employee (phone) app that we designed and developed. That’s one way we’ve put out information, such as about social distancing and washing hands … it's a key communication tool, and I think it’s been really nice for our employees.”
Like everywhere, FirstFruits employees have concerns, Hazen said.
“These people are reading about the spread of COVID-19 and every day making the decision to go to work.”
The employees who have tested positive for the disease are considered “close contact,” meaning they’ve worked within 2 feet of someone else for longer than 10 minutes, Hazen said.
“We ask employees with positive tests to identify the number of people who fit that description, then we talk to those people. They have the option of taking 14 days off using paid family leave for self isolation or to take a test.”
Although the Prescott campus has a healthcare clinic, it does not have access to testing, the CEO said.
The company is being as transparent as possible with employees so people can make informed and critical decisions to protect themselves and their families, Hazen added.
“We don’t get a second chance with our employees.”