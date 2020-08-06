Prescott School District students and their families will have their first opportunity to meet first-year Principal and Superintendent Justin Bradford at a pair of listening sessions hosted by the district.
The drop-in sessions will take place in Prescott and at the Vista Hermosa Community.
Bradford will be at the Vista Hermosa Community Center on Friday and at the Prescott School Library on Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Up to three visitors will be able to meet with him at a time. No appointments are necessary.
“My goal is to connect with the community and just be present,” Bradford said. “Normally, in the times before COVID, I would have held public forums, but now we have to have very small groups. I want to hear from our community about their concerns, their fears, their hopes and their vision for (Prescott School District).”
Bradford said the sessions will help him get acquainted with his new community.
“My work is not done in a vacuum,” Bradford said. “I need input from our community because they have a vested interest in (the district) and they are the ones who provide support for us. Their voices are essential.”
He said he wants the students at Vista Hermosa to feel they are a part of the greater school community.
“Our students come from two parts of our community — Prescott, the town proper, and Vista Hermosa. It is about meeting our community members where they are,” Bradford said.
Bradford takes over the Prescott School district in a middle of a pandemic. While he said last week that he plans on having students in the building for face-to-face instruction when school starts this fall, new recommendations from Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal have him reconsidering that plan.
Inslee said Wednesday that Washington schools should “strongly consider” using distance learning this fall.
Bradford expects to announce a plan by the end of the week.
“With the new recommendations that came from the state this afternoon, PSD will be re-examining their fall opening plans and assessing the need for any changes,” Bradford said Wednesday. “Our primary focus at this time is what is the safest plan for students and staff. Any changes in our plans will be announced no later than this Friday.”