The delivery truck was a welcome site in front of the home of Nels and Betsy Hadden last week.
The couple and the in-home health care team who cares around the clock for Nels, paralyzed below the neck after being hit by a car 11 years ago, had ordered a shipment of medical-grade gloves and masks a couple of weeks beforehand.
But instead of gloves, the boxes were mistakenly filled with 18 cases of tri-fold paper towels.
When they called their medical supply company in Florida to clear up the error, they were told the business could no longer ship gloves or masks anywhere but hospitals and medical facilities.
Rationing the remaining supply on hand could get them through another month, but what about after that?
In the midst of a global shortage of personal protective equipment, efforts to move as much of the supply as possible to the front lines of coronavirus care may under-serve an important community of people receiving in-home care.
“I think they missed us,” Betsy Hadden said of the personal protective equipment supplies.
The Haddens are counting themselves among the lucky ones. They work through private insurance, where a case manager puts their supply needs to bid.
They also keep extra stock on hand during the winter months after experiencing a shipping hardship during a particularly brutal winter a couple of years back.
Miraculously, a shipment of gloves also arrived at their home over the weekend after the supply company apparently went out-of-network.
“No masks, but beggars can’t be choosy,” Betsy Hadden said.
The supply will buy them an additional month with careful rationing. But the issue remains for others needing long-term health care outside of a hospital or other institutional setting, she said.
In an online group for spouses of patients with spinal cord injuries, Betsy Hadden said, members across the country are unable to get medical-grade gloves. The food-grade gloves that easily tear are shipping slower than usual, they lament.
Local health officials say such cases are hard to account for because they’re handled through private insurance. Consequently, advocating through insurance companies may be the best bet for getting equipment. That is, if the equipment exists.
“The lack or reducing supply of PPE is something we’re all aware of, and it is an element of the virus that’s going to be a significant issue as the cases increase,” said Nikki Sharpe, Healthy Communities Division manager for Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Changes in health care delivery are working to reduce the use of equipment such as masks and gloves as a way to help supply those who truly need it for medical care. Sharpe said Telehealth care is one example.
That’s what’s being done for many of the more than 500 clients in Walla Walla and Columbia counties covered by state insurance through Southeastern Washington Aging & Long Term Care, said program Manager Mary Cleveland.
Unlike the Haddens' team of about six nurses, caregivers for the organization are mostly home care aids with limited nursing education, Cleveland said. They assist clients with home functions that may included bathing, dressing and other daily activities.
“No one can get any protective equipment very easily,” Cleveland acknowledged.
With the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order for Washington, many of those clients now have access to family members or informal support systems and have been able to reduce their need for home care aides.
Work through the organization is mostly being done remotely for those who continue to provide reminder services to clients or monitor them from a distance.
The PPE shortage is a problem recognized by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice.
The organization reportedly joined others in a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of distributing PPE, to say in-home care providers need priority status for the equipment, alongside hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The Haddens have also taken this on as a personal mission.
“My dad is important to me, and I don’t want anything to happen to him,” said daughter Chelsie Hadden. “But this is so much bigger.”
Patients like her father are part of the high-risk group that needs protection from the spread of the virus. But without equipment themselves, other potential exposures could put them at risk of infections that would land them in hospitals where other patients are receiving treatment for the highly contagious virus.
For Nels Hadden, exposure would be devastating. The spinal cord injury he sustained in January 2009 cut the use of his diaphragm down to 40%, which in turn affected his lung capacity. The harm of COVID-19 on the respiratory system is not something he can risk.
To help abate this, the nursing staff that treats him has been reduced to eliminate anyone from the house who also works shifts in a hospital.
The staff caring for him enter the family home in the Table Rock community through the garage. They remove their shoes before entering so not to track anything into the house. They enter a bathroom immediately inside the door through the garage and change their clothes into an outfit kept permanently at the Hadden house.
It’s a relatively simple adjustment that can help reduce exposures at a time when others they know are working on distilling their own water for their in-home ventilators.
“We know so many people in our (spinal cord injury) community that are affected by this,” Betsy Hadden said.
Her goal is to reach legislators and anyone who can help as a reminder that community of in-home patients need supplies, too.
“If we don’t speak up, it’s not going to change,” Chelsie Hadden said.