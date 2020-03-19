Power House Theatre is postponing programming there and closing the theater for the time being because of coronavirus concerns.
Postponements includes the Seattle Rock Orchestra plays Pink Floyd on Saturday, The High Kings on March 27, Between and Behind Bars: A Movie Crush Varietal (short films) on March 28, Live Cinema Series: “La bohème” — The Royal Opera on April 1, Mike Super — Magic & Illusion on April 10, Live Cinema Series: “Dances at a Gathering” + “The Cellist” — The Royal Ballet on April 15, Don Reed: “East 14th” on April 18, Live Cinema Series: “Fidelio” — The Royal Opera on April 29 and We Three on May 2.
Currently, the first event to continue on schedule is “Swan Lake” — The Royal Ballet on May 20.
The events are being postponed due to the efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a post on the ptww.com website. Patrons with tickets will be contacted directly, as soon as possible, once new dates are in place.
Gesa Power House Theatre has grown into a local hub for live performances, including in-house productions, rentals by outside groups and private events.
In 2018, approximately 24,000 people attended events held in the historic building.
Originally the Walla Walla Gas Plant, the building was built more than 125 years ago to produce coal gas to light the streets, businesses and homes of Walla Walla.
Transitioning to a nonprofit, which is an industry standard for performance venues, will ensure that the building will be maintained as a public asset well into the future.
Private ownership is rare as ticket sales cannot fully cover ongoing operating expenses, which must be supplemented through other funding sources, including tax-deductible donations from businesses and individuals, according to the website.
Power House Theatre nonprofit board members are Barbara Peterson, Bill Clemens, Michelle Conner, Mike Martin, Karl Eckhardt, Amy Watkins, Sandra Simonson, Erica Walter and Jim Michelson.
To learn more, or to find out how to support the nonprofit, contact info@phtww.org.