Birdie’s Pie Shop owner Sharee Moss knew she wanted to give back to community members and customers financially impacted by COVID-19.
“I thought of doing something sort of special,” Moss said. “I thought there was a lot of people that needed a pick-me-up.”
So when Idaho Gov. Brad Little launched a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25, Moss began providing some in the community with 21 days of free pies.
Since then, Moss has baked 647 personal-sized savory and sweet pies for local families.
“It’s been an awesome experience,” she said, adding people have come into the shop in tears of gratitude.
Moss created an online form on the shop’s website for patrons to request free pies in a variety of flavors, such as coconut cream, apple, pecan, Key lime and chicken pot pies.
Birdie’s also is accepting donations to continue making free pies for the community.
Moss, a part-time nurse practitioner in the pediatric emergency room at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, opened the Post Falls-based pie shop in December with husband Brad.
Birdie’s Pie Shop is named after Birdella Lybbert, a longtime Greenacres resident who took Sharee’s parents under her wing when the family moved to the area.
Lybbert taught Moss how to bake pies, and several of the pies at Birdie’s are inspired by her recipes.
Birdie’s Pie Shop, like many area restaurants, has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Its affected our family. We’re not exempt to that,” Moss said.
“But we feel pie equals hope, magic and smiles, and we want to try to spread that through the community.”
A resident Thursday ordered more than 48 personal-size, free pies for employees at the Guardian Angel Homes, an assisted-living facility in Post Falls.
Dakota Klinkefus, Guardian Angel Homes administrator, said staff members were pleasantly surprised by the pies.
“I wasn’t familiar with (Birdie’s Pie Shop) prior to this. But any business willing to extend that kind of compassion towards the community speaks volumes,” he said.
“I think it’s awesome their first thought was, ‘What can we do for the community?’ ”
Moss aims to continue providing positivity through pies during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We love the community and feel like we want to give back. That’s my biggest desire out of all this,” she said.
“It’s wonderful, even with social distancing, our pies are still creating connections.”