Port of Walla Walla commissioners approved a rent-relief policy today to help some of its associated businesses get financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The verdict came at today's regular meeting of Port commissioners. All three unanimously approved the policy as it was written, with the assumption that each business seeking relief would possibly look for different payment options.
The plan is to allow some Port businesses to apply for rent and lease payment deferral for March, April, May and June and then have 12 months, starting July 1, to pay it back, either in lump sums or a payment plan. The payments will also be exempt of late fees.
Port Executive Director Pat Reay said in the meeting that several businesses had come forward seeking the assistance, but he wasn't aware of a larger contingency.
According to the policy adopted today, businesses must apply before July 1 with a written request to Reay that states the company's need for the deferral. The financial distress must be related to the non-essential business shutdown in Washington.
Reay will then approve the relief on a case-by-case basis and document the decision through either a lease modification or some sort of similar agreement between each company and the Port.
The policy may be amended by commissioners in the future, such as a decision to extend the program.
The policy has several important clauses: the deferred rent can't extend beyond the remainder of an existing lease agreement; utilities, taxes and other fees will not be deferred; tenants in the Airport District may be subject to other rules based on federal guidelines; the rent deferral can't unduly harm the Port; all agreements must be in writing from Reay, pursuant to the policy; and all applicants must provide active insurance policies and most recent B&O tax filings.
