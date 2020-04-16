Infrastructure upgrades, hangar improvements, a new fixed-base operator hub — the options for an $18 million infusion at the Walla Walla Regional Airport and surrounding Airport District are far-reaching, Port of Walla Walla commissioners say.
Still in slight disbelief at the amount of the federal coronavirus relief funds announced for the airport this week by the Federal Aviation Administration, commissioners are thinking about the possibilities for projects that put contractors to work and make something in the process that will have everlasting effects on the economy.
“I’m interested in that multiplier effect,” Port Commissioner Kip Kelly said this morning.
Kelly, an instrument-rated pilot, said it took practically no time from the announcement of the relief funds before he began receiving requests from general aviation pilots for improvements to hangars, construction of new ones and improved space for a fixed-base operator.
Although numerous questions remain about how the money could be used, Kelly said he’d like to see a portion of it used to attract aviation-related companies.
“We could use the money to create a top-notch inventory of aviation-related structures to attract companies and the subsequent jobs that come with that,” he said.
Such projects were also at the top of fellow Commissioner Mike Fredrickson’s mind.
“There’s so many things we can do for when the inevitable turnaround comes,” Fredrickson said.
“I think if we’re creative we can really do a lot of good with this $18 million.”
Walla Walla is one of 62 airports in Washington that splits $310 million in grants intended to help make up lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are part of an estimated $10 billion awarded to commercial and general aviation airports from the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Act — commonly referred to as CARES — and announced by the FAA.
Awards for each airport were determined by the cumulative funding from four determining factors: 2018 enplanements, 2018 fiscal year debt service, the regular Airport Improvement Program formula used by the FAA and funds apportioned to general aviation airports, officials said.
Another $500 million has been apportioned to increase the federal share of the Airport Improvement Program grants.
Under that initiative, the FAA increases the federal share to 100% of grants awarded in 2020 for Airport Improvement Program projects. Normally, a local match of 8.12% is required in order to qualify for the funds.
The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses — including payroll and utilities — and airport debt payments this year and next year.
Walla Walla’s allocation is in line with other small airports in Washington, including Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport and Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Both are slated to receive $18.1 million.
Fredrickson said with oil prices down, the amount of pipe that could be purchased could go far for the Port in replacement of water and sewer lines at the airport.
Commission President Ron Dunning was not available for response this morning to weigh in on ideas.
But Fredrickson and Kelly were in agreement that construction could have the greatest benefit in helping the economy.
Hiring local contractors for essential government infrastructure projects could quickly restore construction jobs that bolster bank accounts of consumers who spend money directly into the community, they said.
“This is where the conversation gets interesting,” Fredrickson said.