Port of Walla Walla extends emergency declaration

Port of Walla Walla commissioners unanimously approved an extension of an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration, originally instituted on March 19, was set to expire on Sunday.
Port Executive Director Pat Reay said in the middle of the excitement and planning for Phase 2 in Walla Walla County for Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start program, the expiration of the declaration got lost in the shuffle.
Reay said staff pointed out the May 31 expiration, and the item was quickly added to "new business" on the agenda for the regular commissioner meeting Thursday.
"We put a date out there at first that I thought was way out there, on May 31, but here we are," Reay said in the meeting that was held via teleconference.
The new resolution included language that extends the declaration through the "termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency" or the completion of Phase 4 in Walla Walla County, "whichever occurs first."
Commissioner Mike Fredrickson asked why the language on the resolution included the either-or scenario.
Port counsel Jared Hawkins explained that it's unclear what happens after Phase 4, so staff wanted to give commissioners the advantage of having termination power.
"It provides flexibility," Hawkins said. "It gives commissioners ability to choose when it closes."
The resolution was approved and followed by comments from commissioners.
"I'm a little uneasy having the state of emergency go on in perpetuity if we never get out of Phase 4," Fredrickson commented.
Commission President Ron Dunning said, "It doesn't have to go on forever if we don't want it to."
Commissioners decided that it would be appropriate to visit the declaration at least once per month, if not twice per month.
Port staff will add the declaration to "old business" for every regular meeting so it can be re-evaluated at any time.
The declaration positions the Port to respond to coronavirus-related needs without following statutory requirements. It also may allow access to state and federal grant resources if needed, Reay said previously.