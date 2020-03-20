Port of Walla Walla declares emergency due to virus

Port of Walla Walla commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution, approved in a special meeting Thursday, is in line with similar declarations from local government agencies, including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place and Walla Walla County. It runs through May 31.
It positions the Port to respond to COVID-19 virus-related needs without following statutory requirements. It also may allow access to state and federal grant resources if needed, said Port Executive Director Patrick Reay.
The resolution establishes Reay as the head of the Port’s response. Among other things it allows the Port to waive competitive bidding requirements in order to address needs, employ temporary workers, and adjust Human Resources policies related to employee leave.
It also can exempt meeting notice requirements and locations, though all three commissioners say said they couldn’t imagine exercising that option.
The meeting was convened with the three commissioners and just two staff members — Reay and Port counsel Jared Hawkins — to maintain social distancing. The public dialed in via teleconference. About 10 people — largely tenants of the Airport District — attended via telephone.