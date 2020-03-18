The Port of Walla Walla has posted a list of links and resources for businesses amid COVID-19 virus pandemic, as the economic development agency’s office closes to the public.
The Port is monitoring effects of the virus on its operations as well its business tenants, according to a message on the site.
As the operation switches its communication to digital platforms or telephone, it’s also encouraging tenants to fill out a “business impact form.”
“While it is not a requirement to fill out, the information that you are willing to provide is valuable to the Port’s assessment,” the information says. “The Port commissioners will use this data provided to make informed policy decisions on the impacts to the Port tenants.”
The site includes numerous links for health and business needs, including alternative lending platforms for quicker access to cash flow, financial assistance for small business resiliency and resource information.