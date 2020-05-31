Port commissioners solidify first slate of CARES funding

Port of Walla Walla commissioners came to a consensus on how to spend the first half of CARES Act funding for the Walla Walla Regional Airport at the regular commission meeting Thursday.
In a meeting that began with the extension of an emergency declaration related to COVID-19, commissioners then turned attention to talking about how to spend money allocated to the airport through the congressional bill.
Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund began the process by saying that the funding — just over $18 million — is split into two grants — one for development and the other for operating expenses.
In her conversations with the Federal Aviation Administration, Skoglund was advised by regulators to get moving quickly on the $9.5 million that was allocated for operating expenses because it could be approved faster and could pump money into the economy as the bill was intended to do.
After hours of discussion, commissioners agreed to dedicate $2.5 million for sewer lining and pipe replacement; $1.9 million for water system improvement and replacement; $1 million for concrete panel replacement for the general aviation apron at the south hangar; $450,000 for a front-end loader; and $300,000 for remodeling the upstairs offices at the airport terminal.
The rest of the funds would be used for multiple items such as a new dump truck, general maintenance, paving and seal-coating, and water line improvements. The total amount was actually about $500,000 below the $9.5 million approved for by the operating expense grant.
Commissioners Ron Dunning, Kip Kelly and Mike Fredrickson all came to the meeting with their own lists of desired projects based on a laundry list of needs presented by staff.
Airport staff estimated $49.9 million in desired projects from which commissioners picked. Only two projects out of the dozens listed had unanimous pre-approval by the commissioners.
Skoglund and Executive Director Pat Reay said the strategy was to get the commissioners’ ideas together and come to some sort of consensus and get that dollar amount sent to the FAA for the grant application.
“The emphasis with this money is to get it out and spent as soon as possible to take care of the (airport) and the local businesses,” Skoglund said in the meeting, which was held via a conference call.
Commissioners came in with some big differences on priorities and vastly different totals on their desired lists.
Fredrickson pointed out that Dunning’s list was over the amount even designated by the CARES Act.
“OK, now we just gotta cut big spender Commissioner Dunning down to $18 million from $25 million,” Fredrickson quipped in the meeting.
“Mike, I can be talked down off a couple big items that I threw in there,” Dunning responded. Dunning said he had some projects that were more big-picture ideas in creating something new for the airport, not just maintenance.
Fredrickson said he actually did like the particular projects Dunning had selected and appreciated the order of priority Dunning had noted on his list.
As commissioners went back and forth on the projects, Reay interjected at one point to say that his staff was most concerned with improving the water infrastructure of the Airport Business District.
“We need to protect our assets,” Reay told the commissioners. “We have a lot of deferred maintenance on some old systems, waste water in particular.
“... The FAA is really looking for operational side because it is the easier way to get the funds into use. Locally, we’re making strategic investments that protect the Airport District.
“... If we have a failure on our water system today, or three years from now, it really hurts our businesses ... There’s a common theme there of addressing our water and sewer issues.”
Reay said the breweries and wineries in particular needed to have reassurance with all of the water they run. He also said the Port would like to see less dependence on inter-tie agreements with the city of Walla Walla.
Skoglund said the FAA told her while the operating expense grants could be turned around quickly, development grants would take some time. Commissioners began narrowing down the development grant ideas at the meeting too, but have not approved the final list yet.
One sticking point on the development grant side of the list was the rehabilitation of the south T-hangar, which Fredrickson lamented had already had about $5 million invested in it several years ago.
Fredrickson said he preferred focusing on remodeling the terminal’s waiting area and TSA checkpoint while travelers are scarce.
“You do this when you can and you get rid of that stupid, dang rotating door,” Fredrickson said. “That’s one of those I look back at and cringe; we didn’t do it right, so let’s get rid of the darn thing.”
The terminal project did end up on the development list so far, as well as the south T-hangar project.
The list also currently has $3 million on it for construction of a “new general aviation terminal.”
Commissioners will need to whittle down the list from their current $13.5 million in projects to the $8.6 million left from the CARES Act funding.