Cars were parked for blocks around Walla Walla University Church in College Place on Monday as news spread of a free vaccine distribution event organized in a matter of hours.
Health officials say this will be one of many local events now that Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday the vaccine eligibility of anyone 65 years and older and people 50 years and older who live in multi-generational households.
Walla Walla University Church officials notified their congregation, and the news traveled through the community.
Postcards were handed to people who came to the church Monday morning and were eligible to receive a vaccine, with numbers for a place in line to get the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. People sat waiting in their cars for their number to be called through the radio.
Those whose numbers were called lined up — distanced 6 feet apart with masks — to get their vaccine. Many were turned away because the 1,200 vaccine doses available were already allocated to people before the event was over.
"We knew we had to partner with someone that could help us get everybody together quickly and to help provide a location that was safe," said Dr. Christopher Hall, chief medical officer for Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
“Just about 24 hours ago, there was a conference call between Governor Inslee and the chief executive of hospitals. We got the message that we need to speed up delivery, and we need to get anything that we have in supply, even if it’s reserved for people with appointments, and we need to get it in arms."
Health officials said they hope to get out almost 2,000 vaccines by the end of this week.
“It’s pretty amazing to see people come together so quickly and have such a successful event like this with literally hardly any warning. I just think it’s a miracle.” Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health officer for Walla Walla County said.
“We’re working on a venue at the (Walla Walla County) Fairgrounds, and we may expand it to a couple other venues in town.”
Many people receiving the vaccines expressed excitement and relief after waiting a long time that day and months prior.
Naina Rao had someone take a picture of her getting the vaccine.
“It feels great. I’ve been waiting for it,” Rao said.
Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health partnered with Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Providence Population Health to get the vaccines out, according to Walla Walla University Church’s Facebook post.