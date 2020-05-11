Residents should be aware of an uptick in all sorts of frauds and scams since mid-March, officials said.
The fraud schemes take several forms, including CraigsList rental scams, prepaid credit card scams, Social Security Card scams and others, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
“The scams go on and on,” he said. “I try to be proactive and post the current trends online or at least provide a link to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) regarding the scam.”
The most common recently was the CraigsList rental scam, Knudson said, in which someone hijacks legitimate rental ads or creates fake rentals to make people think the rental is real.
In one particular scam, Knudson said, the con artist lured victims to wire $240, supposedly for background checks.
“We have had two people in the last seven days fall victim to this scam,” he said.
Police don’t know who the suspects are, since the money usually was wired.
He referred people to the FTC’s website for information.
“There’s never a good reason to wire money to pay a security deposit, application fee, first month’s rent or vacation rental fee,” according to the site. “If you can’t meet in person, see the apartment or sign a lease before you pay, keep looking.”
Another recent scheme involved COVID-19-themed phishing scams, where criminals send emails appearing to be from hospitals or government agencies to trick people into giving them personal information or downloading attachments, according to a Business Wire story.
“Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as well as the increased time spent online during social-distancing to trick people into releasing sensitive information,” it stated.
For example, the World Health Organization said criminals were posing as the WHO in emails, the article said.
Knudson said he would research whether any COVID-19-themed scams had occurred recently in Walla Walla.
He also provided the following to avoid being scammed:
- Do not wire money unless you personally know the person it is going to.
- Do not purchase a prepaid credit card and give the information to anyone over the phone asking you to do so.
- Do not cash a check for overpayment on an item that was sold and then send the buyer a refund for the overpayment.
- Do not let people claiming to be from Microsoft access your computer remotely for repair if you did not initiate the service.
- The IRS has not suspended your social security card number because of fraud.
- Do not give your credit card number over the phone to solicitors saying your interest rate will be reduced.