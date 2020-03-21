A Walla Walla internet-service provider and communications company is helping keep people digitally connected with a free Wi-Fi hotspot.
PocketiNet set up the hotspot in its parking lot, 2919 Isaacs Ave., and is looking for other locations to create more.
The Wi-Fi hotspot will remain active as long as social distancing is required to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, an announcement from the company said. Users need not be customers of the business.
It was created for students and those working from home who need an extra high-speed connection for uploading, downloading or sending large files.
The hotspot is active daily, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and requires no password.
The hotspot is only available from the parking lot. Visitors who use the connection are asked to stay in their vehicles during their stops.
Connecting devices can be done through “PocketiNet Hotspot - Free.”
Devices—laptops, tablets, telephones—are limited each to two hours of of connection per day at the spot.
The company said the service is a way to try to work together in the community through the pandemic.
PocketiNet is seeking other large parking lots for more drive-up hotspots. Suggestions can be made at 509-526-5026.