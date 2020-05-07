Walla Walla County commissioners will hold a special virtual public meeting Friday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss future plans for the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days event this year.
The Walla Walla County Fairgrounds has had to cancel or reschedule around 30 events since mid-March because of Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, officials say.
The loss of revenue from rental fees for the county fairgrounds amounts to $30,600, so far.
County Fairgrounds Director Bill Ogg will recommend staff reductions to offset the losses.
He will also recommend commissioners not make a decision on a cancellation of Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days until June 30, he said.
The annual event is scheduled for Sept. 2-6 with Grammy Award-winning band Chicago as this year's concert headliner.
Commissioner Todd Kimball said the focus of Friday's conversation will be whether the county should shut the Fair down, as other counties have, host a Fair with restrictions or have it operate as usual.
“The ultimate desire, at least on the board and management side, is to host the Fair, and have that as near tradition as we possibly can through the restrictions that are mandated to us,” Ogg said.
Kimball said, “We have received nothing from the governor regarding the Fair and no direction either from the state, but there are other counties who have already canceled their Fairs.”
Fairground events that were rescheduled to June, July, August and into the fall can recoup some of the financial losses. If they cannot reschedule the events initially set for March, April and May, they would see about $84,000 of revenue loss in non-Fair rentals, Ogg said.
Some of these events included weddings and fundraisers, he said.
The annual Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association’s Barrel Daze event was rescheduled for the end of June, he said.
The fairgrounds have held that event for 50 years or more, Ogg said.
He said the event is not only important to the Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association, but also the county because it brings many people to the Valley to spend money on gas, restaurants, hotels and other taxable expenses.
To attend the meeting go to ubne.ws/fairgroundsmeeting.
The discussion is expected to run about 25 minutes before a possible executive session on the performance of a public employee, collective bargaining negotiations and/or litigation or pending litigation.