DAYTON — Though Columbia County was approved to head into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phased plan to reopen the state last week, not all who can will open their doors right away.
Phase 3 allows more services and businesses to open and relaxes some restrictions on businesses that have already been operating. Restaurants, for example, are allowed to increase capacity from 50% to 75% in their dining rooms. They will also be allowed to open bar seating to 25% capacity.
Theaters, libraries, gyms and museums are also authorized to reopen.
However, none of this can happen until the state releases specific guidelines for each industry. This hasn’t yet happened for libraries, theaters, gyms and museums. And even when its does, some places are going to wait a little longer.
Dusty Waltner, director of the Columbia County Rural Library District, said Dayton's library will not open inside for about another month.
The library is currently open for curbside pickup.
“For the time being, we are going to be staying curbside,” Waltner said. “We want to take it slowly anyway, and coupled with us doing a remodel at the same time, it just makes sense to take it slowly.”
The Liberty Theater in Dayton is also not going to open yet.
Manager Mike Ferrians projects the theater could open in July.
“Until (industry specific guidelines are released), we won’t be able to firm up what is required for us to have in place,” Ferrians said. “Then, we’ll need time to book films and to prepare for specific events that we’ll have underway. We have preparations to do and we just need time to do them.”
June was scheduled to be the start of the theater’s Summer Children's Film Festival, a series of films presented to families at a reduced rate.
Ferrians said the goal is to open in time to offer four to six family films this summer.
“It’s the first thing we would try to salvage,” Ferrians said. “The second thing we’d try to do is our hosting of the Missoula Children's Theater, which we bring in every year for a weeklong residency program that includes the preparation and performance of a play for children in first through 12th grades.”
The Missoula Children's Theater camp is currently scheduled Aug. 3-8.
“We have yet to determine whether or not that is going to be doable under the guidelines that will be in place at that point,” Ferrians said.