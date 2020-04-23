As numbers of COVID-19-infected workers at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula have climbed — with news Wednesday of the death of one infected worker from the Tri-Cities — family and friends of employees have joined together to urge the meat-processing facility to shut down.
Benton-Franklin Health District officials are reporting 91 cases of the coronavirus linked to the facility among residents of Benton and Franklin counties, which brings the total to more than 100 when counting Walla Walla and Umatilla counties’ linked cases.
Now, concerned family members in Walla Walla County are speaking out about a work environment they believe is unsafe.
As of Tuesday, new testing efforts for Tyson employees were announced by Walla Walla County health officials.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said Tyson will be required to have all of its workers tested. The plant was also inspected by health inspectors on April 13 and again Monday to ensure compliance of the health department’s social distancing restrictions and other measures.
But some involved in petitioning the company to close say the move is “too little too late.”
Remnants of 1999
Richard Jimenez, 29, of Walla Walla said he is a concerned family member. He said his father, who insisted on remaining unnamed for fear of retaliation against him and his coworkers, has worked at the plant for about 25 years.
Jimenez said he understands the desire to continue operations by Tyson’s corporate management, including its role in the economy as an employer and in the food supply chain. But he says working conditions at the plant need to change.
He is not necessarily seeking a shutdown, but he said he is constantly concerned for the workers there.
“They don’t have a union,” Jimenez said. He said his family is familiar with worker complaints against the company as he participated in worker strikes against the plant in 1999.
“I was there as a kid,” Jimenez recalled. “I was at the first (protest) holding up a paper (sign). ... Now, it’s like people forgot what they were fighting for.”
The U-B reported on the strike in June 1999. The conflict eventually led to a slight increase in pay for employees.
The strike marked the beginning of a number of labor disputes at the plant. The most recent union agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers 1439 was decertified by a worker vote in 2016, according to reporting from the Tri-City Herald.
Jimenez said his father was continuing to go to work last week despite feeling sick. He finally opted to stay away Wednesday and get tested.
“He’s been going to work, five days straight, coughing and coughing,” Jimenez said. “He doesn’t have a fever, but he’s at home throwing up.”
Jimenez said his father asked what he could do, and supervisors at the plant told him he was allowed to go home for two weeks without pay, an option that was not financially feasible for his family.
Tyson has offered hazard pay, which it has dubbed as “thank you” bonuses in a company statement. The $500 was for “eligible” employees. Family members who spoke with the U-B claimed that the bonuses are only for those who continue to work.
“Friends of Tyson Workers”
While Jimenez did not specifically say he wanted to have the plant shut down, multiple people claiming to be family members and friends of workers at the facility have signed a petition seeking a temporary pause on operations.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition on change.org had more than 4,000 signatures, approaching its goal of 5,000.
Ittai Orr, 30, of Pittsburgh, created the petition. Orr, a graduate of Kennewick High School and a Yale University graduate student, said he has many friends and family members living in the area still, and they alerted him to the situation brewing at Tyson, which encouraged him to start a group called “Friends of Tyson Workers.”
“I don’t understand what everyone is waiting for,” Orr wrote in an email. “Tyson and (Gov. Jay) Inslee are willing to gamble on ‘preventive measures’ with people’s lives. Why shut down the plant after people die? Why not prevent those deaths in the first place?”
Orr said once he started the petition, family members began coming forward and asking to share their stories. He said most wished to remain as anonymous as possible because they feared backlash from the company against their family members and friends.
Can’t go ‘back to that hellhole’
A close family member of a Tyson worker who lives in Walla Walla County told the U-B the worker tested positive for COVID-19 and now fears the worst.
The family member said the man first heard about a positive case at the facility on March 31. He felt sick within days of hearing that and tested positive shortly thereafter.
“(He will soon have his) last day of isolation,” the family member said. “He is more frightened than ever. He says he ‘cannot go back to that hellhole. I just can’t.’”
The family member insisted on anonymity at the request of the worker, out of fear of retaliation against him and his co-workers.
The man did not have serious symptoms as a result of the virus, mainly just a sore throat and some coughing, the family member said.
The man also reportedly had another close family member who is a probable case of COVID-19 connected to the outbreak at the Wallula facility.
Before the worker was cleared by the Providence St. Mary Medical Center staff to return to work, supervisors from Tyson Fresh Meats called him and told him to return to work, according to the family member.
“They were expecting him to be back, ready to work,” the family member said. “He said, ‘No, what do you mean?’” The supervisors apparently had noted the day of the man leaving work as the beginning of his 14-day isolation period, but he did not test positive until a few days after leaving work.
“I don’t know why people are still working,” the family member said. “I don’t know if they are afraid or scared, or maybe it’s lack of information.
With massive diversity among employees and varying education levels, communication is an essential tool, especially for those in fear of losing their jobs.
“Unless they are physically informed and given the proper education and tools they need, then they are afraid,” the family member said.
Migrants and refugees
Orr said he believes that migrant and refugee workers are at a disadvantage because they either don’t know their rights under U.S. and Washington state law, or they simply don’t understand English very well.
“With over 11 languages being spoken at the plant, it is really hard to communicate across all of those different groups,” Orr said. “I think information is a problem, and of course fear. There’s a lot of fear.”
Orr said he has reached out multiple times to Inslee’s office, reminding his aides that the governor has the authority to shut the plant down.
Inslee said at a press conference last week that he had not been briefed on the Tyson outbreak, and he had not yet considered closing any facilities in particular, according to the Spokesman Review.
A spokesperson from the governor’s office told the Union-Bulletin that “policy people” at the office were looking into it, but the governor still does not have any official response.
Orr has also spoken with Walla Walla County Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt. He said he appreciated some of DeBolt’s efforts, and some restrictions were better than no restrictions.
“Although it comes far too late, we welcome the testing of the plant’s workforce,” Orr wrote in an email. “Our main concern is that while workers wait for this ambitious plan to happen, the plant will still be running. Workers are going to wake up tomorrow morning and go right on exposing themselves and others to the virus.”
Requests for comment from DeBolt regarding the petition have not yet been returned.
Will Tyson take action?
A spokesperson for Tyson emailed a company statement to the U-B relating to the outbreak at the Wallula work place.
“We’re working diligently to protect our team members and working closely with local health officials to support our people’s health and safety, while also ensuring we can continue to feed the nation,” the statement read.
“The local health department visited our facility last week to observe the protective measures we’ve implemented, which include social distancing based on (Centers for Disease Control and Protection) and industry guidance such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our break rooms. We’re also mandating all team members to wear face coverings. Tyson workplace safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced. We’ll continue to work with local, state and federal officials ...”
The spokesperson was aware of the new complaints from family members and said a second response from the company would be coming. As of this morning that response had not yet been sent.
Friends of Tyson Workers, the ad hoc committee formed by Orr over the weekend, has a Twitter account where people who claim to be family members of Tyson workers post pictures while holding up signs expressing their frustrations.
“I want my uncle to live,” one sign read.
“My families (sic) lives matter and so do yours,” another sign shows.
Tyson shut down its plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, earlier this month, as a result of an outbreak there where two employees died, according to The Associated Press. The AP reported that the pork-processing plant resumed limited operations this week.
Tyson announced Wednesday the closure of two more facilities — one in Waterloo, Iowa, will be closed indefinitely, and another in Logansport, Ind., will close while it tests 2,200 employees for the virus.
Tyson Foods Inc. is the largest meat producer in the U.S., according to Fortune magazine. Tyson was positioned at No. 80 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of top companies.
The company tops $40 billion in revenue annually, according to Fortune, based on 2018 figures.
The Wallula plant is the second largest employer in Walla Walla County, with about 1,400 workers.