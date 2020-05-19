Blue Mountain Humane Society has resumed subsidized surgical spay and neuter services at 7 E. George Street for income-qualified pet owners across the area.
Such services had been temporarily suspended since March 20 to preserve personal protective equipment for human lifesaving during the pandemic.
Services will remain limited to residents of Walla Walla, Columbia and the northern part of Umatilla counties in adherence with Gov. Jay Inslee’s restriction on nonessential travel in Washington, an announcement said.
Pet owners can schedule online at ubne.ws/3g0GyQ5.
That’s also where household income requirements and fees for the service are detailed.
Appointments are available Monday through Friday for pets, and for feral or community cats that meet specific requirements.
Advance payment is required at the time of scheduling. Pets that meet the qualifications will receive a brief veterinarian exam, sedation, pain medication and general anesthesia before surgery. Other details about the process are available on the website.
Pet owners must complete all required information and surgical waivers digitally before dropping off their pets curbside at appointment time. Humane Society staff and volunteers will follow physical distancing guidelines at all times.