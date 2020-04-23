Penitentiary worker among local COVID-19 cases
A Washington State Penitentiary worker and two more employees at the Mill Creek Regional Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning, bringing the total number of state Department of Corrections workers infected to 24.
DOC spokeswoman Susan Biller confirmed on Wednesday there were four positive staff cases at the department’s performance center on Pine Street in Walla Walla and one at the Penitentiary, and all were DOC workers.
She also told the U-B a public records request would need to be filed with the DOC for further information.
Thirteen DOC inmates throughout the state were positive as of this morning, with no new cases since Tuesday.