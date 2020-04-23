COVID-19
Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Penitentiary worker among local COVID-19 cases

A Washington State Penitentiary worker and two more employees at the Mill Creek Regional Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning, bringing the total number of state Department of Corrections workers infected to 24.

DOC spokeswoman Susan Biller confirmed on Wednesday there were four positive staff cases at the department’s performance center on Pine Street in Walla Walla and one at the Penitentiary, and all were DOC workers.

She also told the U-B a public records request would need to be filed with the DOC for further information.

Thirteen DOC inmates throughout the state were positive as of this morning, with no new cases since Tuesday.

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email