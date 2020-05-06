The first inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary to test positive for COVID-19 comes from the prison’s Intensive Management Unit, officials said.
Tested “at an offsite medical facility,” the inmate is currently in medical isolation at the penitentiary, according to information from the Washington State Department of Corrections. He is in the 31-to-35 age range.
Further details about his identity or how he might have come into contact with COVID-19 were not addressed by the agency.
Prior to the inmate’s positive test, two employees of the Washington State Penitentiary and eight at the Mill Creek Regional Performance Center on Pine Street were reported infected with COVID-19.
A total of 36 DOC workers and 24 inmates statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, as of numbers posted Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said inmates who exhibit symptoms are tested. Immediately, they will be directed to don a surgical mask to prevent potential spread of the virus and placed in isolation, according to Department of Corrections guidance.
If the individual has cellmates, the cellmates would be immediately quarantined until they can be evaluated by a medical provider. Nursing staff will perform initial screening assessments then notify a health care practitioner for further assessment and testing as needed.