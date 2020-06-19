The biggest week of the year has been bucked from the calendar for Pendleton.
The Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the Happy Canyon Indian Pageant and Wild West Show have been canceled, organizers announced this morning.
In a news release, board members said the events would return in 2021, but this year proved to be too difficult to proceed.
"It is with a heavy heart that the 2020 Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon will not be taking place this year," Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins said in the announcement. "Both the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon boards' number one priority has been and will always be the health and safety of our community, volunteers, tribal partners, and our entire region.
Beginning in March, organizers had been meeting with government officials to figure out how the events could work in light of precautions. A comprehensive plan was submitted to Gov. Kate Brown's office.
Board members said they "remained optimistic" throughout the process, but it eventually became evident that it would be too difficult to proceed. They acknowledge the economic impact the decision will have on the region, but they said in the release that the decision was in the best interest of health and safety for all involved.
The LET 'ER BUCK CARES fund has been set up in the meantime to support the Pendleton-area organizations that so heavily rely on the economic drive of the annual event.
“Our organizations’ goal of community support has always been top priority," Round-Up President Randy Bracher said in the release. "We shifted gears to find the right way to do that with LET’ ER BUCK CARES."
More information about the fund can be found at pendletonroundup.com.