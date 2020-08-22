Oregon’s Department of Corrections reported a man incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The man was between 60 and 70 years old, corrections officials said Friday, noting this is the third virus-related death in the state’s corrections system.
There are 14,200 adults in custody in 14 institutions across Oregon
Crews are cleaning and disinfecting several times a day, and COVID-19 information is posted in all Oregon’s prisons. Health screening processes are in place before staff are allowed to enter facilities and visiting remains closed until further notice, officials said.
Employees and inmates are required to wear masks if social distancing is not feasible, and they are mandatory in health and food service areas.
In cases of virus-related deaths, the Department of Correction is not releasing identifying information, officials said.
Umatilla County Public Health employees today said 24 residents are newly diagnosed with the illness, and 140 more people are expected to test positive based on their current health situation.
Seven people are in the hospital with the disease and the county has 2,388 total confirmed cases.
Eleven more people in Walla Walla County had positive test results for the coronavirus today, part of an active case count of 165 that includes 48 people affiliated with Washington State Penitentiary, county officials reported.
Seven people are hospitalized with the illness.
To date, 692 county residents have tested positive for the disease, officials said.
Washington state health officials said another 390 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 69,779, including 1,850 deaths.
The Seattle Times reported at least 6,469 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
In Oregon COVID-19 claimed two more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 414, according to Oregon Health Authority.
As well, the state reported 259 newly confirmed and presumptive people with the virus, bringing Oregon’s overall total to 24,421.
Oregon Health Authority announced the state’s labels have secured supplies to process more than 400,000 COVID-19 specimens.
Those supplies will be distributed to qualifying laboratories, increasing Oregon’s overall COVID-19 testing capacity and adding an ability to process at least an additional 20,000 tests per week on average.
“This is an important step toward securing the COVID-19 testing capacity that our state needs,” said Patrick Allen, director of the state health department.
“As we’ve said for months, without adequate testing, we cannot truly suppress the virus in our communities.”
In addition, Oregon's top health officials said their latest report shows the transmission of COVID 19 is slowing and there is declining pattern of transmission since the July 4 holiday.
Still, the infection rate is not at the level need to reopen schools around the state, experts said.
The state's data model shows residents' collective actions have reduced transmission rates since the increase after Oregon began reopening, now being confirmed by a leveling off of numbers of new infections and hospitalizations, officials pointed out, saying transmission rates must further reduce.
Current estimates show every person who contracts COVID-19 is probably passing the virus on to one other person — that number has to drop, officials said.