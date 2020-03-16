Pandemic turns page on library operations ... for now

Nicole Miller wasn’t going to let the Walla Walla Public Library’s final day before temporary closure pass Saturday without a visit.
The mother of four hefted a cardboard box packed solid with books for her final outing for at least two weeks.
“This is normal for us,” she said of the haul as daughter Adalie balanced her own pile of more than half-dozen books on the way to the family van.
The closure starts today and runs until at least April 1 as a measure to create distance among local residents and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“Typically we are a gathering place for people, which is what makes this situation so unusual,” library Director Erin Wells said.
Checkout of items will continue to be offered through the closure. Residents can place items on hold online or via telephone, and employees who will continue to staff the operation as normal will offer curbside delivery.
Library fines will not be charged during this time.
The closure follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Friday that all Washington schools will close for six weeks.
With so many families at home, the library may have been a tempting respite from cabin fever. But the risk of transmission with so many people is too great, library officials said. By Sunday night gatherings of more than 50 people were being banned across the state. The timeline for that measure could be a factor for the library’s re-opening.
The Miller family making its final in-the-flesh run on books is not affected by the school closures. But as a homeschool family, the lack of access to the building will be a blow, Miller said. It’s one of the regular spots that offers an array of educational opportunities and activities for all age groups in the family.
The school closures will add three more kids to their group. Nicole Miller said she plans to help a friend whose children will be out of school and with no child care.
“The library closure may increase our consumption,” she noted.
About 300,000 items each year or checked out from the library, Wells said.
The pandemic could change that this year as residents look for resources of entertainment and engagement. Among the offerings are DVDs, CDs, eBooks and audio books.
On Friday evening, a typically slower time for the downtown institution, more people meandered in to check out items.
That continued Saturday with rushes of guests throughout the day, said Liz George, Young People’s librarian.
The library is putting together activity bags to give away to families that request them, too.
For George, the situation conjures images of “Library Lil,” the title character in the children’s book of the same name. When a storm knocks out electricity to her town, Lil makes sure the community has something to read by peddling her bike to deliver books throughout the neighborhoods.
“I really feel like we’re going to be here here really trying to serve,” George said Saturday.
The closure is like nothing she’s ever seen in 32 years at the library.
“Two weeks is pretty unprecedented,” she marveled. “But these are different times.”
The crowds of people arriving for books and other items was an encouragement to her Saturday.
“Our books get sad, you know, if they don’t get checked out,” she said.
Prepared to make them happy were Berney Elementary students Joaquin and Esther Perez.
With parents Alison Madsen and Lupe Perez, the family works through about 30 books every week or two, Mom Alison said.
“We want to keep them busy and off screens as much as possible,” she said Saturday as the family doubled down on its usual haul.
Joaquin, a fourth-grader, said he’s going to work through the Harry Potter series, and the family plans to focus on more dual-language learning through the school closure.
“This is our best way to help,” Madsen said.