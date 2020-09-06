The unusual upcoming school year presents uncertainties for more than teachers and students in the Walla Walla School District.
When school starts Tuesday it will be with 47 fewer district employees, according to district administrators.
According to the district’s Sept. 1 personnel report, the three classified staff had resigned or retired, two classified staff had taken a leave of absence and 16 were part of layoffs, largely representing transportation and nutrition services positions.
The remaining positions for furloughs or layoffs were not disclosed.
According to the Port of Walla Walla, the school district was Walla Walla County’s fifth largest employer in 2019, with 833 employees — 494 full-time equivalent employees and 339 part-timers.
Unlike any first day of previous school years, students will learn from home while teachers will connect with their pupils from a distance.
Meanwhile, some families are opting out of district learning and opting for statewide online schools or homeschooling options instead.
Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said fewer students equal a smaller budget.
“We know that enrollment drives the vast bulk of our budget revenue,” Smith said at the school district’s September board meeting. “From eighth grade all the way down to kindergarten, we are down in head count from what we budgeted for.”
Smith expects the district to be down about 175 students from the original budget projections. He said he thinks these numbers could have been a lot worse if the district hadn’t prepared.
“I don’t think [those numbers] are a surprise,” Smith said.
Smith credits the district’s decision to start Walla Walla Online — an online school that allows students to remain in the district — in keeping enrollment higher than it might have been.
As of Sept. 1, Walla Walla Online had 470 students enrolled, more than twice as much as projected just a month ago.
Smith said losing one student costs the district about $10,000. When that it is added to other revenue losses due to COVID, Smith said the school is likely to see a $4.3 million revenue hit against the original budget.
Still, Smith said every attempt was made to avoid layoffs of any kind.
“When we saw this coming, we took preemptive steps months and months ago,” Smith said. “Even last spring when saw the possibility of not coming back, we made a lot of reductions that did not affect current staffing levels. We have not filled 26 positions that are in the budget.”
Smith is calling these efforts to save money “phase one” of the district’s cost cutting plans. He said phase one saved the district about $2.6 million.
Layoffs and furloughs make up phase two of the plan.
Schools are facing these issues nation wide. In Walla Walla, Smith said he’s happy to report that the district was able to only layoff employees who volunteered to be laid off. Some of the furloughs, however, were not voluntary.
“These were voluntary layoffs. I said before that we were going to go out and seek volunteers,” Smith said. “These were people who didn’t need insurance. Maybe their spouse already had them covered. Or maybe they didn’t qualify for insurance from the get go.”
Smith said while the layoffs help close the budget gap, more had to be done. So the district had to issue 31 voluntary or involuntary furloughs. These employees are able to keep their insurance while furloughed, Smith said.
“We were able to provide insurance for every staff member that wanted it and perviously qualified for it,” Smith said.
Some other employees will take part in Washington’s shared work program. These employees will have their hours reduced, but Washington’s unemployment program will pay them for those reduced hours.
Smith said the money the district is saving from phase two is about $1.7 million.
If all goes as planned, the money saved from both phases will equal the $4.3 million the district loses in revenue.