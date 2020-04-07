It was not the original birthday journey that had been on the calendar for Naoma Masferrer.
With a birth date that lands during spring break, the Davis Elementary student has spent most of her celebrations on the road with family when it’s time to blow out candles, mom Katie Masferrer said.
So when pandemic restrictions squeezed out a highly anticipated family horseback trail ride in Idaho, the family mapped out a different kind of party plan for Naoma’s eighth birthday.
It started about a mile and a half away from home Monday. Just after 1 p.m., the blue family car with a birthday banner on the rear door and brightly colored balloons positioned in two lines on the roof pulled into the driveway of a pale yellow house with gray shutters on Wallula Avenue.
Dad Roberto Masferrer emerged from the passenger seat, donning a CDC-recommended mask and carrying hand sanitizer, to facilitate party games between his daughter in the back seat of the vehicle and friend Layla Hawkins at a more-than-6-foot distance.
“You’ve got to make the best of it. That’s all you can do,” Katie Masferrer said a day before the drive-by party.
A series of carnival-style games kicked off as Naoma held a cardboard box filled with attached cups. With hand sanitizer applied, she tossed out a plastic bag filled with balls to her friend. Hawkins then attempted the ball toss game trying to land each orb from her distance into one of the cups in the box.
When that ended, Roberto scurried to the rear of the car to grab a bucket. This time, Naoma tossed her own set of balls. Her friend’s job was to catch them with the bucket, first in front of her and then holding the bucket on her head.
By the third activity, Naoma’s brother, Teo, shot from his spot in the back seat to turn on the birthday play list, firing “Old Town Road” out of the windows.
For this activity, Naoma held up a piece of paper to serve as canvas. Using a 6-foot-long bamboo stick with a paint brush attached, Hawkins declared which watercolor hue she wanted loaded on her brush.
Roberto, at the brush end next to Naoma, dipped it in the paint, and Hawkins began to create a masterpiece from her lawn. Guesses on what she created included a smiley face and car before she confirmed her painting of a pig.
Ice-breaker and other activities are a specialty for Roberto and Katie Masferrer. During two years in the Peace Corps in Peru starting in 2004, they engaged with kids through activities they hosted for health fairs.
For their daughter’s birthday, the logistics were different with social-distancing parameters.
“We said, ‘OK, we’ve got to be kind of creative about how to do this so we can abide by all the guidelines,” Katie explained.
Painstaking effort was made to avoid germ transmission. The balls used for the tossing game, for instance, were pre-packaged. The hands that threw out the package were cleaned with sanitizer. Then the balls stayed at the home after they were tossed.
The effort was worth it to bring some birthday joy for kids who haven’t been able to interact in person for several weeks, she said.
In the final event before driving off, “Happy Birthday” was belted out by family and the attendees from the house as the playlist offered a rendition through the windows.
Quickly, the box, bucket, paintbrush and paper were loaded back into the car as the trip continued to five more homes Monday.
With hands waving and good-byes, Naoma rode away, marking an unforgettable birthday trip.