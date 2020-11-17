On the day Washington state set another high for new COVID-19 cases, the disease has killed three more people in Walla Walla County.
Local health officials said Tuesday a woman and a man in their 60s and a man in his 80s died after testing positive for the disease.
Walla Walla County does not offer more details about COVID-19 deaths.
In its evening update, officials said another 35 people were diagnosed with the disease, making a sum of 413 people with active cases, six hospitalized.
Overall, 1,839 county residents have tested positive for the virus, including 18 who have died since February. Nearly half of that death toll has come in the past two weeks.
Washington State Penitentiary now has 43 inmates with active cases; that number is included in the county’s count. The prison outbreak is now at 200 total cases, according to reports.
Another 41 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Umatilla County, according to Tuesday’s numbers.
The update makes 3,924 residents who have had the illness, including 48 people who have died.
Within the total count for Umatilla County, 1,566 people, or nearly 40%, of cases have occurred in the 20-39 age range. That’s followed by those in the 40-59 age range, at 1,179 cases or about 30% of the count.
Washington state Department of Health reported 2,589 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, and 23 new deaths.
The number sets a new record for new COVID-19 cases, which reached their highest on Sunday with 2,519 diagnoses.
The state has set new records on four of the last five days.
The Seattle Times reports Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 134,121 cases and 2,571 deaths, meaning that 1.9% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state.
Health officials also reported 9,573 residents have been hospitalized for the virus — 55 new hospitalizations since Monday.
Oregon Health Authority staff reported 935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 58,570. That includes 13 new deaths for an overall fatality toll of 778.