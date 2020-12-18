A total four more people in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties have died after contracting COVID-19 recently, health officials reported Friday.
The deaths were reported along with jumps in positive test results for the virus that causes the disease.
In Walla Walla County, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s died, according to a release from the county's Department of Community Health.
The county also recorded 76 new cases as of Friday, a smaller jump than Thursday's count of 187 positive tests.
At the forefront of Walla Walla County's numbers is the Washington State Penitentiary, where testing results are arriving erratically.
The state Department of Corrections explained in an email that the department is experiencing delays in reporting positive tests, partly because laboratories are overwhelmed by the amount of tests being conducted statewide.
This may have been part of the reason behind a surge of 141 positive test results suddenly being reported at the Walla Walla prison Thursday and another 170 Friday.
The DOC reported 584 cumulative cases of the virus at the penitentiary Friday, opposed to 414 reported Thursday.
The county also confirmed 584 cases at the prison on its COVID-19 website, with 192 inmates currently with the disease.
The county’s active case count was 544 people, including the prison inmates.
The county’s case total is 3,052 since mid-March.
The number of people hospitalized here was 14 on Friday.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,479.
Newly appointed public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said, despite the elevated numbers from the prison, the county is experiencing about 28 positive tests per day on average.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 59 additional COVID-19 cases Friday and one death.
According to the department, the man who died was 91 and tested positive Monday at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston. He died the next day later at that hospital.
The county’s case total is 5,073, including 54 deaths.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 3,063 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 220,268. On Thursday, the state reported 3,117, but that number was adjusted to 3,104 Friday. The state reported on its website that the numbers often fluctuate to account for incorrectly labeled deaths that may have not had to with COVID-19.
The agency reported 13,291 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, 56 more than last reported.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,372 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 100,308.
There were 21 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,304.