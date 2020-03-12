Electric utility provider Pacific Power said it will not disconnect customers for nonpayment in the midst of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Portland-based energy company serves customers in Oregon, Washington and California and said today it will work to support the state of emergency declared in all three states.
“The company will continue to evaluate other ways to support our customers for the duration of this quickly evolving public health emergency,” the announcement from the company said.
Customers having difficulty paying their electric bills or who have questions can call 1-888-221-7070 to speak with a customer care agent. The company will work closely with state and federal emergency response teams to support customers.