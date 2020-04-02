The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance is moving forward with its first ever Walla Walla Valley Wine Month.
But instead of a focus in April on wine tasting festivities and the numerous other community events that draw visitors for the launch of tourist season, the focus has shifted to virtual tastings, digital posts and online purchases.
The adjustment is a movement of support for the wine industry and other businesses through the hardship of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As spring arrives in the Valley, and we’re faced with the reality that it isn’t accompanied with an abundance of tourism like usual, we believe now more than ever, that declaring April as a month to share the unique qualities of the Walla Walla Valley is the right thing to do,” said Robert Hansen, wine alliance executive director in the announcement.
The kickoff was Wednesday with an online encouragement to open a bottle of Walla Walla wine.
“We will be sharing everything from the Valley’s history to wine details — pour a glass and join us,” said a post on the organization’s social media page with the hashtags “WallaWallaWine and #WallaWallaValleyWineMonth.
This weekend would typically have been the first major draw of visitors for the year to tasting events at wineries all over the Valley.
The alliance had planned a rebranding of the weekend under a general inclusive name, “Spring Kick-Off Weekend.” The plan was announced last January, as well as the designation of April as Walla Walla Valley Wine Month.
April is also the time for the alliance’s major fundraiser, Reveal Walla Walla Valley Wine, an invite-only premier wine auction for the wine trade and private collectors. Additionally, the launch of the monthly Food Truck Night and cycling races Tour of Walla Walla take place in April. All of it is canceled.
On Tuesday, a message from designated marketing organization Visit Walla Walla also called for unity and ingenuity during rough times for wineries, restaurants, lodging operations, and the other businesses that make up and support the tourism industry.
“For Visit Walla Walla, this means supporting local businesses and residents who make Walla Walla such an incredible destination, while providing travelers with inspiration for future visits, a virtual escape from their current situation, and optimism for brighter days ahead,” the message from Visit Walla Walla board Chairman Chris Garratt said.
He said plans from the organization include development of “programming and virtual activities that give consumers the opportunity to experience Walla Walla without actually visiting.”
Regular updates to that organization’s homepage — WallaWalla.org — are meant to offer ways to engage consumers as they support local businesses.
“In short, our goal is to keep Walla Walla top of mind as a visitor destination so that tourism will flourish here in our valley when it is again safe to travel,” the message said.
Hansen said the digital platforms available to share the message better positions the industry to share stories and wines and weather the hardship.
For April, the focus will include the social media campaign with information about the wine region and resources to support consumption at home. Through the alliance’s WallaWallaWine.com, visitors will find an online buying guide to navigate to wineries, see promotions, receive shipping discounts and land directly at online shops to place orders.
A calendar of events there also offers a timeline for virtual tastings, live happy hours and other events. Today, for instance, Gramercy Cellars hosts an hourlong livestream Happy Hour that will taste through the Spring Release lineup with talk about the wines, vineyards and vintages.
Another is planned for Friday by Tertulia Cellars tasting through three wines alongside local takeout appetizers to offer pairing suggestions.
“People can celebrate alongside us by opening up a treasured Walla Walla Valley bottle from their cellar, ordering the first of this year’s rosé releases or finding new wineries to try,” said DAMA Wines founder/winemaker Mary Derby, the alliance’s Marketing Committee chair, in a statement.
“This month will be a celebration of all of the wonderful aspects that make up Walla Walla Valley Wine, and we hope that it will also be a time to connect with one another as we look ahead to a time when we connect in person, in Washington wine country once again.”
The digital engagement is no replacement for the in-person experience, Hansen said. But it offers a way to keep Walla Walla and its wine and hospitality fresh for when visitors are able to return.
“While nothing truly compares to the comprehensive wine country experience that the Walla Walla Valley offers, enjoying the wines at home and tuning into online discussions can certainly emulate it, while providing consumers with a unique way to pass the time,” Hansen said.