Oregon will require weekly COVID-19 testing for staff working in clinics, hospitals and more beginning next month to prevent the spread of the virus in those places, the state announced Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she has directed Oregon Health Authority officials to issue a rule outlining new, required health and safety measures for employees in health care settings.
The mandate can be waived with a proof of vaccination, Brown's office said. The new rule will be issued this week, and the requirement to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing will apply starting Sept. 30.
The timeline gives employers a chance to prepare for implementation and unvaccinated health care workers time to become fully vaccinated.
Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health, said medical staff are already working with patients who come in for a reason, whether it's COVID-19 or another illness.
"This move is about protecting those people. Yes, this is a push on vaccination, but if they are not going to get vaccinated, they need to get tested so they don't pass this on to patients."
Fiumara said he doesn't know what local impact this ruling will have. Hospitals in other areas of the country who have instituted this rule have lost staff at a time they were already in need of more employees.
"I hope that doesn't happen, but ultimately this is about protecting the health of patients who come in," he said.
Oregon's governor said the more contagious delta variant has changed everything.
"This new safety measure is necessary to stop delta from causing severe illness among our first line of defense: our doctors, nurses, medical students, and front-line health care workers," Brown said. "Protecting our front-line health care workers through vaccination will also enhance the safety of the patients in their care."
Severe illness from COVID-19 is now largely preventable, and vaccination is clearly the best defense, she said.
Scott Palmer, with the Oregon Nurses Associatio,n said Brown's move is a "reasonable and sensible approach which respects the individual choices of health care workers while also protecting public health."
The association believes COVID-19 vaccinations are critical to protecting nurses, patients, families and communities, Palmer said.
The new rule applies to personnel in health care settings who have direct or indirect contact with patients or infectious materials. Brown's office will continue to look at additional health and safety options to protect Oregonians, including vaccination and testing policies for state workers.
Brown called on other public and private employers in the state to consider measures to give employees access to vaccines.
“As we have throughout this pandemic, we are learning to adapt to the new reality the delta variant has created," she said.
"I am encouraging Oregon cities, counties, businesses and employers to think creatively, and to consider measures such as paid time off for vaccination, and incentives for employees, in addition to instituting masking requirements and other health and safety measures in the workplace, the governor said, noting she is doing the same with the state's workforce."
State law currently prohibits employers from independently mandating vaccines for certain limited categories of workers, including health care workers, an issue Brown said she intends to work with stakeholders and legislators to address in the February 2022, session.