Oregon officials said the state’s death toll stands at 468 with three more deaths reported today. There are 140 new and presumptive cases, bringing the total to 27,075 since February.
In a weekly update, Oregon Health Authority said 21 cases have been linked to Port of Morrow Cold Storage in Boardman. Investigation of the outbreak began Aug. 1.
The weekly health report found case counts in the following Umatilla County cities:
Milton-Freewater — 133
Weston — 12
Athena — one-to nine
Pendleton — 518
Hermiston — 1,449.
Local health officials have said people all around the Walla Walla Valley travel between Walla Walla and Umatilla counties for work and other reasons.
Oregon health officials said during the week of Aug. 24 through Sunday, there were 1,588 new cases of the COVID-19 infection around the state.
That is 8.6% from last week’s tally of 1,704 and Oregon’s lowest weekly total since the end of June, the report said.
The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 4.4%, the lowest in two months; 39 Oregonians were reported to have died, up from 32 last week, according to information from the state.
The 26,713 cases reported in Oregon as of Aug. 30 equates to about 631 cases per 100,000 persons.
As of Aug. 30, 459 Oregonians have died with COVID-19, a mortality rate of 11 deaths per 100,000 Oregonians, officials said this week.
Walla Walla County
Walla Walla County health staff reported two more residents identified as having COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. today, making an overall total of 772 people here who have had the virus.
Of the 95 people with active cases, 21 are Washington State Penitentiary inmates, part of an outbreak numbering 133.
Three people are currently in the hospital.
Washington
Washington health officials said another 438 people were identified with COVID-19 and four related deaths in the state today.
Overall there have been 75,377 people diagnosed with the illness; about 6,795 of those have been hospitalized and there have been 1,935 deaths so far.
Umatilla County
Umatilla County officials identified nine more people with COVID-19 today to make a total count of 2,571 people who have had the disease, and 146 residents who are expected to test positive for it, due to symptoms and exposure.
Currently eight people are hospitalized; there have been 38 virus-related deaths.