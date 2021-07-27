Oregon health officials have announced they are recommending universal mask use in public indoor settings once again to protect against COVID-19 transmission.
The state’s recommendation aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance issued Tuesday that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in public indoor settings. This applies statewide, not just areas with higher infections and high transmission, like Umatilla County.
In response to a large jump in cases and hospitalizations and new national guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, the Oregon Health Authority made a statewide call on Tuesday, July 27, for the same.
“Today’s reported sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer, according to OHA's news release.
“The highly contagious delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon," Sidelinger said, noting the use of face masks provides significant protection for unvaccinated people and an additional level of protection from a small-but-known risk of infection by the virus in vaccinated people.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are vaccinated with currently available vaccines are protected from the virus and the circulating variants, including the delta variant that is now seen in the majority of Oregon’s new cases, the health authority said.
State health experts are continuing to call on local community and public health leaders, and businesses to encourage vaccination and masking to prevent new outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.