Oregonians must return to wearing masks outdoors, as well as indoors, according to a news release from Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The mandate will go into effect on Friday, Aug, 27, requiring masks in most public outdoor settings, including large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible, and regardless of vaccination status.
Oregon Health Authority leaders also strongly recommended masking for outdoor gatherings at private residences when people from different households can’t or don’t consistently maintain physical distance.
Umatilla County’s public health director Joseph Fiumara said he is not surprised by Brown’s announcement.
“It’s in line with what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has been saying for quite a while now.”
While many people have not been masking up outdoors, recommended or not, a return to such masking has not been part of an official mandate until now, Fiumara said.
His office had been preparing to push out messaging that matches the governor’s announcement, he added.
“Because we were worried about what we would be seeing with Round-Up,” Fiumana said.
Area hospitals are nearly or at capacity with COVID-19 and other cases, county officials have repeatedly said this month.
Brown’s renewed indoor masking policy went into effect on Aug. 13.
“The delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high,” she said Tuesday.
“Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.”
Masks are effective and “economically neutral” tools in the fight against the virus, requiring no shut down of businesses, Fiumara said.
Pendleton Round-Up begins Sept. 15. Brown’s mask rule could potentially give enforcement power to the Oregon Liquor and Cannibas Commission and the state’s branch of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration at some Round-Up events, Fiumara said.
The rodeo — and associated events — is considered a major annual rodeo in the northwestern part of the country and officials have seen signs this year will be a largely sold-out affair.
That is likely to mean mask wearing will be required for nearly everything involved with Round-Up, Fiumara said.
Even when people have had room to be the recommended 6-feet apart outdoors, that’s often not the case, he added, pointing to July’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
Then, even as organizers used software to block out seating between groups of ticket buyers, attendees still crowded the stage in the “party pit.”
Afterward, 66 COVID-19 cases were traced to Whisky Fest participants.
Under Brown’s direction, masking outdoors is required for all people, regardless of vaccination status, but does not apply to fleeting encounters such as two people walking by one another on a trail or in a park, or outdoor gatherings at private homes.
“It is much easier for people with the delta variant, compared to people who were sick last year, to infect others around them,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state health officer.
“This is because they have 1,000 times more virus in their nose — which means that those around them are much more likely to get sick because this variant behaves so differently. We are starting to see instances where cases are clustering around events, like outdoor music festivals, that happen outdoors. Wearing masks in crowded settings — even outdoors — will help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
That’s what Fiumara said he hopes, as well.
The outdoor mask rule does not apply in the following cases:
- Children under 5-years-old.
- People actively eating, drinking or sleeping — as well as people living outdoors.
- Those playing or practicing competitive sports, or engaged in an activity in which it is not feasible to wear a mask, like swimming.
- People delivering a speech or performing, such as with outdoor music or theater.
- Mask requirements for day-to-day operations at K-12 schools are not governed by this rule, and will instead continue to fall under the school mask rule.