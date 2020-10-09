Oregon health officials said Thursday’s COVID-19 case count of 484 people is the state’s highest daily total in the pandemic’s history.
An outbreak of 59 cases in a Klamath Falls workplace contributed to the number, but investigators do not yet know the source of the increase, according to Oregon Health Authority.
Eleven Oregonians were reported to have virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing that total to 594.
That state has confirmed 36,116 residents with the illness thus far.
In Washington state, 710 new cases of coronavirus were reported, and six more deaths.
The state counts are at 91,918 people confirmed to have had the disease, including 2,183 who have died, according to the state Department of Health.
County numbers
There were three new cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County on Thursday, and the number of active cases of the virus dropped to 38, including seven inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
Officials reported two people are currently hospitalized with the illness, and 906 people are listed as recovered.
Overall there have been 950 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus, six of whom died.
In Umatilla County, there were 12 new cases of the disease, taking the overall count to 2,982 confirmed cases, including 42 related deaths.
Nine people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.