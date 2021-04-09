Oregon Health Authority said Thursday, April 8, that 168 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases had been identified through as of April 2.
These are cases of vaccinated people testing positive for the virus at least 14 days after being fully vaccinated, officials said, and three deaths are included in the count.
It bring a reminder that while the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine formulas are highly effective, no vaccine is 100% effective and breakthrough cases will occur.
Six of the cases were residents of Oregon's Region 9, which includes Umatilla County. Officials are not releasing the locations of the three deaths, which represent fewer than 2% of the 168 cases.
The number of the breakthrough cases represents a very small portion of the number of vaccinated residents — more than 700,000 so far. Most occurred in people age 65 and older with underlying health conditions and none have been associated with a COVID-19 variant, OHA officials said.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and its community partners will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 15, 1-7 p.m., and April 17, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion for people age 16 and up.
There will be about 1,000 first-dose shots available on each day.
Eligible county residents can schedule vaccination appointments, starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 9. People without internet can call 509-524-2647.
The department reported nine cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 8, and no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 57 residents with one hospitalized with the illness. Among the 57 active cases was one new case in a Washington State Penitentiary inmate, the first new case there in many weeks.
The county’s case total is 4,893 since March 1, 2020, including 64 deaths, local officials reported. The positive test rate is currently 3%.
Washington state Department of Health says 38,811 people in Walla Walla County have been vaccinated, part of the 3,798,746 doses of vaccine administered around the state.
Umatilla County Public Health reported six additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the case total to 7,903, including 83 deaths.
Umatilla County downgraded from the "high risk" to "moderate risk" category of Oregon's four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan effective Friday, April 9.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases.
Washington's Department of Health reported 1,443 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 373,212 cases and 5,316 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority reported 678 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 168,795.
There were five new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,439.