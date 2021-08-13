Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday, Aug. 12, there were 2,387 new cases of COVID-19 — a single-day record high in the pandemic for the state; 121 of the cases are attributed to Umatilla County.
Additionally another five people were hospitalized for the illness, bringing the statewide total to 670 for the day, 177 of them in intensive care.
OHA’s weekly report, released Wednesday, Aug. 11, shows steep increases in daily cases and hospitalizations:
- 8,304 new daily cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 2-8, a 40% increase over the previous week.
- 322 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up 256 from the week before and the fifth consecutive week of increases
- 40 reported COVID-19 deaths, up by 25 from the week before.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 12:
- 29 new cases of COVID-19, 392 active cases, nine residents hospitalized.
- Total COVID-19 cases rose by 93, from 6,390 on Monday, Aug. 9 to 6,483.
- The death toll is 74 people, according to local officials, while state officials reported 75 related deaths.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 12:
- 121 new cases, 10,457 total, no related hospitalizations this week reported.
- The death toll is at 96 people; county officials do not have information on the most recent related death.
Numbers for Columbia County, Aug. 12:
- 182 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, four more residents since Monday.
- The death toll remains at six people.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
Washington state Department of Health:
- 3,722 new cases; 504,132 total cases.
- 11 new deaths; 6,215 deaths total.
- 2,387 new cases; 236,698 total cases.
- Nine new deaths; 2,928 deaths total.