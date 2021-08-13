Oregon Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19

Nathan Olague, left, and Manjula Raghu are among the first five people to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

 Dave Killen, Associated Press file

Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday, Aug. 12, there were 2,387 new cases of COVID-19 — a single-day record high in the pandemic for the state; 121 of the cases are attributed to Umatilla County.

Additionally another five people were hospitalized for the illness, bringing the statewide total to 670 for the day, 177 of them in intensive care.

OHA’s weekly report, released Wednesday, Aug. 11, shows steep increases in daily cases and hospitalizations:

  • 8,304 new daily cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 2-8, a 40% increase over the previous week.
  • 322 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up 256 from the week before and the fifth consecutive week of increases
  • 40 reported COVID-19 deaths, up by 25 from the week before.

Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 12:

  • 29 new cases of COVID-19, 392 active cases, nine residents hospitalized.
  • Total COVID-19 cases rose by 93, from 6,390 on Monday, Aug. 9 to 6,483.
  • The death toll is 74 people, according to local officials, while state officials reported 75 related deaths.

Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 12:

  • 121 new cases, 10,457 total, no related hospitalizations this week reported.
  • The death toll is at 96 people; county officials do not have information on the most recent related death.

Numbers for Columbia County, Aug. 12:

  • 182 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, four more residents since Monday.
  • The death toll remains at six people.

Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.

Washington state Department of Health:

  • 3,722 new cases; 504,132 total cases.
  • 11 new deaths; 6,215 deaths total.

Oregon Health Authority:

  • 2,387 new cases; 236,698 total cases.
  • Nine new deaths; 2,928 deaths total.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our COVID-19 stories and resources. If you are able to support local news by subscribing, support our journalism. click here to begin your subscription and access all of our local coverage.

.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.