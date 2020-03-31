With guidance issued Monday night from the state’s Department of Education, Oregon school superintendents have more clarity about what the near future will look like.
ODE Director and Deputy Superintendent Colt Gill said in a message to education leaders it’s time to look beyond initial expectations students could go back inside school buildings in a week or two.
Even the April 28 return date set by Gov. Kate Brown on March 17 is now in question, Gill said in his letter.
“We started with the idea that our children would lose seven school days … Today we know there is a very real potential our students, like in many other states, may not return to school this academic year.”
Brown’s order called on school districts to deliver supplemental education and learning supports to practical extent and appropriate options.
Gill said though the state’s response has been responsible in suppressing COVID-19, it is time to evolve to meet the changing nature of the pandemic and to serve students.
The situation calls for a shift from giving students loosely structured homework to providing distance education for all, with this week’s return from spring break, Gill said, calling the next step needed a “formidable effort.”
Not that online and other distance learning venues can replace in-person interaction, he said. A robust educational infrastructure will take time to build.
The loss of at-school experiences over the next few months — prom, field trips, graduation and award ceremonies — should not mean students lose connection, a sense of belonging or optimism, Gill said.
He credited Oregon educators with the professionalism to move forward into known and unknown challenges, such as:
- The vast majority of Oregon educators have not taught online, and some school districts have varying levels of experience, capacity and technology. Work packets can provide meaningful education along with individual and group calls.
- Many families share one computer; calls must be scheduled to accommodate that.
- Younger students require adult family members to be active partners with teachers.
- In Oregon last year, 22,215 students lacked stable housing, a number that is likely to grow, Gill said. Creative strategies to provide learning for unhoused children will be needed.
- Education officials will work with state agencies and educational service districts to address potential internet connection issues; schools will have to be flexible in serving kids.
In Oregon’s “Distance Learning for All” guide, many more components are laid out, including the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the nine federally recognized tribes in Oregon; tribal offices are now closed and native Americans have historically been seriously impacted by the spread of disease.
The state’s “digital divide” also disproportionately affects students from migrant and farm worker families, those in foster care and impoverished students.
State officials will develop guidelines, expectations and standards for how education will look for now, including instructional time, graduation requirements, attendance, social and emotional learning and communication with families, Gill said.
