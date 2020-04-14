Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration will begin spot checks to verify businesses are complying with requirements — including closures to the public — aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Business and Consumer Services.
The spot checks, which are in addition to more time-intensive, on-site inspections, are intended to confirm whether employers are following the executive order from Gov. Kate Brown.
The order requires certain businesses to close to the public and others to implement social-distancing practices.
Oregon OSHA will focus enforcement on more recent complaints and on complaints that provide specific allegations.
"This approach will allow us to verify the responses to complaints that we’ve received so far from employers while focusing our enforcement resources on those employers most likely to be in continued noncompliance," Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood said in the release.
Reports from Oregon Health Authority suggest social distancing practices are working and have possibly prevented as many as 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and 500 hospitalizations.
"The responsibility for prevention includes certain employers staying closed to the public, and employers who remain open maintaining social-distancing and other safe practices," the announcement said.
From March 2 through Sunday, Oregon OSHA received 2,887 complaints related to the coronavirus. More than 1,200 of those came during the week of March 23, when the governor’s executive order was issued. Since April 6, the number of complaints has tapered off.
Oregon OSHA typically receives just over 2,000 complaints per year.
So far, Oregon OSHA has opened 12 on-site inspections. The inspections can take several weeks in some cases.