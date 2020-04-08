You are the owner of this article.
Oregon officials say school buildings must remain closed through school year

Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks during a press conference in March.

 AP photo by BETH NAKAMURA
Oregon's Gov. Kate Brown announced this afternoon all school buildings in the state must remain closed to students through the rest of this school year.

Brown and Oregon Education Department Colt Gill said in a news conference districts have been given direction and priorities in serving all students the best way possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of significance at this moment is getting high school seniors "across the finish line," Brown said.

All seniors on track to graduate this spring will still do so, "with a passing grade," she said.

Seniors lacking enough credits to graduate on time will get extra help in their districts. As long as they complete their work by August, they can be part of the Class of 2020, Brown and Gill said.

As well, no student who has already been accepted into an Oregon college for the coming fall will be denied admission based on changes due to the pandemic, the governor said.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.

