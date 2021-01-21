The Oregon Health Authority's Vaccine Advisory Committee said Thursday that 238,760 doses of vaccine for COVID-19 have been given so far in Phase 1a, which includes health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, group home and home care for people with disabilities.
Gov. Kate Brown has confirmed teachers and school staff, as well as people age 65 and older, will be at the top of Phase 1b, state officials said.
Among other vaccine priority considerations, the committee included a focus on migrant and seasonal farm workers due to the approaching agricultural season and a need to keep vaccination categories broad enough so vaccine doses are not wasted — especially in rural areas. The state does not expect enough vaccines to immunize all recommended groups on a short time span.
The group will meet again next Thursday to make a final allocation recommendation.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 21 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
Washington state Department of Health says 3,031 doses of vaccine have been administered here.
The county's active case count Thursday was 375 people, including 112 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 962 inmates — 311 of those in the past 30 days — and 170 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; two incarcerated men have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 4,288 since mid-March, including 41 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 48 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County. State and local numbers sometimes do not match.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 669.9 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Thursdaywas six, and Washington state Department of Health reports 206 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,872.
The county is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 6,890, including 71 deaths.
Two related hospitalizations are reported so far for this week, and one discharge. The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Overall, 98 people have tested positive and recovered; four deaths and 14 hospitalizations have been reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 335,836 residents have been vaccinated.
Officials said 2,223 new COVID-19 cases were identified Thursday and 125 new deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 296,087 cases and 4,065 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 16,939 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 135,142.
There were 24 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,832.
Oregon has now given 238,760 cumulative doses of vaccine, with 13,694 of those reported on Thursday.
So far 436,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites around the state.