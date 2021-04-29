Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continued to jump up in Oregon, officials said in a weekly report.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, its the fifth consecutive week of "surging" daily cases and hospitalizations related to the outbreak.
There was a 21% increase of cases April 19-27 compared to the week prior with 5,729 new cases reported in the most recent weekly report, according to OHA. It's also the fifth consecutive week where the case counts have jumped by 20% or more, officials noted.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state nearly doubled in that time span from 171 to 333.
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: Six
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 92
- Hospitalized: Two
- Total cases: 5,013
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccinated: 47,786
- Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Washington state Department of Health
Umatilla County
- New cases: 17
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 8,060
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 18,993
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan. Umatilla County will head back to Oregon’s “high risk” category on Friday, April 30.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: none
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: none
- Hospitalized: not reported
- Total cases: 119
- Total deaths: Five
- Vaccinated: 2,808
- Reopening status: Phase 3, “Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health and Washington state Department of Health
Washington state
- New cases: 1,640
- New deaths: 12
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 22,033 total
- Total cases: 400,149
- Total deaths: 5,474
- Vaccinated: 5,248,061
Source: Washington state Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 888
- New deaths: Two
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 326
- Total cases: 182,916
- Total deaths: 2,490
- Vaccinated: 1,773,928
Source: Oregon Health Authority