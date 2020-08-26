Oregon health experts released the state's weekly COVID-19 report today showing a 13% drop in daily cases for the week of Aug. 16-23.
Today, there were 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases in residents, and six new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 433.
Overall, 25,571 Oregonians have had the virus.
Officials recorded 1,704 new positive test results, down from the previous week’s tally of 1,963. Slightly fewer Oregonians were tested for that week.
The total count of 24,177 people tested includes testing done at all locations in the region, including commercial, non-hospital-based laboratories, hospital laboratories and the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The rate of positive tests also declined to 5.1% from 5.4%, officials said.
Data for Milton-Freewater indicates 124 city residents have had the disease, up from 113 last week. Garrett Packing Company here, with about 60 employees, has reported six total cases.
Weston has had 12 residents test positive for the coronavirus, while Athena has stayed in the one-to-nine case range.
Hermiston has continued to be Umatilla County’s hot spot, now with 1,410 residents who have had the illness.
Oregon’s age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly are still the hardest-hit age group — COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates increase with age and almost half of the state’s 420 deaths have been among people 80 or older, and 75% in persons 70 and older, state officials said in today’s update.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 12 newly confirmed positive cases, and 141 people have been identified as showing signs of the illness and also having qualifying exposure to others with the virus.
Those are the opposite of sporadic cases of COVID-19, with no known exposure, according to the state's information.
In Oregon, the most commonly reported symptoms of a probable finding of COVID-19 are cough and headache.
Active outbreaks in Umatilla County care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings include the following:
- Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehab Center with 99 total cases.
- Ashley Manor in Hermiston with 11 total cases.
- Sun Terrace in the city of Umatilla with eight total cases.
State health officials noted correctional facilities, food packing and agricultural worksites on Oregon’s list of outbreaks highlights the challenges of controlling COVID-19 where people must work or live close together.
Public health officials work with staff at workplaces where outbreaks have been identified so as to isolate sick workers, test and quarantine those who have been exposed and implement workplace changes to reduce risk of transmission.
In Umatilla County, identified workplace outbreaks are as listed:
- Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, 232 total cases.
- Lamb Weston, Hermiston, 182 total cases.
- Shearer's Foods, Hermiston, 68 total cases.
- Walmart and Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, combined total of 108 cases.
- Atkinson Staffing, Hermiston, 54 total cases.
- Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston, 37 total cases.
- Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, 33 total cases.
- Smith Frozen Foods, Weston, 32 total cases.
- McDonalds, Hermiston, 30 total cases.
- Columbia Basin Onion, Hermiston, 24 total cases.
- MJ's Labor Services, Hermiston, 17 total cases.
- River Point Farms, Hermiston, 16 total cases.
- Home Depot, Hermiston, 10 total cases.
- Family Health Associates, Hermiston, nine total cases.
- J & J Snack Foods, Weston, eight total cases.
- McDonalds, Stanfield, seven total cases.
- Garrett Packing Company, Milton-Freewater, six total cases.
- Dairy Queen, Hermiston, five total cases.
Walla Walla County health leaders said today there are 13 more people diagnosed with COVID-19, part of an active case count of 173 people, five of whom are hospitalized.
County officials said 65 of those listed as having active cases of the coronavirus are Washington State Penitentiary inmates, among a total of 132 prisoners who have had the illness.
Since March, 725 Walla Walla County residents have tested positive for the disease.
Across Washington state, officials reported 456 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. Within 1,391,309 tests done for COVID-19, 72,161 residents have been diagnosed with the virus; 6,640 people have been hospitalized due to symptoms; and 1,880 state residents have died from it, data shows.