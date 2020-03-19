Information provided here is from the Oregon Health Authority. For current state updates on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, visit: govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
COVID-19: Frequently Asked Questions
Which labs can test for COVID-19?
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and commercial laboratories, such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics can currently test for COVID-19. Some local health systems will be able to test soon.
Who should be tested?
Many people are interested in testing for COVID-19 out of concern for themselves and their loved ones. If you have trouble breathing or feel very ill, contact your healthcare provider or, in case of emergency, call 911.
Healthcare providers may decide to have you first tested for other illnesses, like the flu, based on your possible exposure history and any other symptoms you might have.
People who feel very ill should seek appropriate care. If it is an emergency, call 911. If it is not an emergency but you feel sick enough to need a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office. If you don’t have a doctor, call 211 for a list of clinics near you. If necessary, visit your local urgent care center.
Call before you go. If you have flu-like symptoms or have reason to think you might have COVID-19, let your healthcare provider know before you visit. This will help avoid exposing anyone else at the provider’s facility.
Where can I get tested?
Contact your primary healthcare provider or a clinic. They can determine whether you need testing. Though hospitals may request lab testing for some high-risk patients, emergency rooms should not be considered a primary source for patient-requested testing.
If it’s determined I need testing for COVID-19, what should I expect?
Testing for COVID-19 will likely involve your healthcare provider taking a sample on a swab through the nose.
What if I test positive?
Your healthcare provider and public health staff will give you information about how to keep from spreading the virus to your family and friends. You will need to isolate yourself from other people for as long as your healthcare provider instructs. You will also need to avoid coughing on others and to wash your hands frequently, to protect them from infection.