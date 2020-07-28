Oregon governor restricts schools' reopening plans

Oregon schools will not be allowed to reopen if the state continues to see a growth in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kate Brown announced today.
For a district to reopen, the county where the district is located must have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven day period and have a positive testing rate of less than 5%.
Brown said this decision — like others she has made regarding schools — did not come easy.
“Closing school in the spring was one of the most difficult decisions I have made during the pandemic. It was in the early days, which feels like a lifetime ago,” Brown said. “As COVID-19 continues to impact both our urban and rural communities, it’s been clear that this school year will not look like any other school year.”
Neither Umatilla County nor the state as a whole is currently meeting these numbers.
“We are not where we need to be to safely reopen schools,” Oregon epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said. “Our current case rates are higher than they need to be and higher than they were in other countries that began to reopen schools.”
Like Brown, Sidelinger said the decision wasn’t made lightly, but was in the best interest of students.
“Students need to be safe and healthy in order to learn,” Sidelinger said. “Educators and school staff have to be safe to provide students the instruction, counseling, meals, athletics and other supports that enrich their lives and allow them to thrive as grown members of our communities.”
Umatilla County, which has 75,889 residents, announced this afternoon 47 new cases over the previous 24 hours.
And Oregon state hasn’t met the new standards as a whole since May.
Locally, the Milton-Freewater and Athena-Weston school districts have already shifted gears to preparing for distance learning.
“In response to the governor's announcement, we are working diligently to prepare our comprehensive distance learning program,” a Facebook post on the Athena-Weston School District’s page reads. “Fortunately we have been preparing for this option with purpose and intention versus reacting to the quick pivot that we experienced in March.”
The district’s online learning program will start on Aug. 31. During the first week of the program, teachers will reach out to every student and parent for an online learning orientation.
“It is critically important that Athena-Weston students are educated by Athena-Weston staff,” the Facebook post reads. “We are TigerScots, and together we will maintain a quality education for our kids.”
Milton-Freewater Superintendent Aaron Duff said his district’s online strategy will be an improvement over the learning practices used in the spring.
“There is a difference between ‘online learning,’ like our next step, and ‘distance learning,’ like our past step,” Duff said. “Online learning will be a more rigorous and in-depth platform of education. You will see more interaction with staff and requirements like graded assignments and online attendance.”
Duff said more information on what the fall will look like for the Milton-Freewater School District will be announced on Friday and will be posted to the district’s website. He added that the district will continue to work on a path to return to in-person instruction.